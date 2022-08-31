KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation

Mary Green, a Unit Director for A&M's custodial staff, has worked at the University for nearly 40 years.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect.

Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.

Green said she purchased her home in 2001 after her husband passed away. In recent years, she said several of her family members have lived with her in Bryan.

One of her sons, who Green said suffers from mental health issues, destroyed part of her bedroom and bathroom after he went off his medication.

“He couldn’t stand to be by himself and if he is in the house by himself, then he destroyed things. So that’s how my house got like it was,” said Green.

Max Gerall, the Executive Director of The Reach Project, led the way with the idea to renovate her bedroom and bathroom with help from local organizations. Gerall said he first met Green when he was a student of Texas A&M.

“I remember one of the first interactions and collaborations I had with Miss Mary was actually an Angel Tree,” said Gerall.

Gerall teamed up with Locksley Studio architect Ashley Ricketson to put the project into motion. Ricketson claimed her business is mission-oriented and she wants to help more people find affordable homes that serve as spaces of peace.

“The spaces we live in and reside in are so important, like they have such an effect on our daily lives, said Ricketson.

After Mary saw the finished product on her new spaces, she said she wanted to see it serve as a reminder to help those in need in your area.

“I just pray that God would keep me and lead me on the path that I need to go and to continue to give me the strength to help others that need help,” said Green.