'Love, Peace & Protest:' Black Lives Matter protest planned for Sunday, 6/7/2020

Organizers are inviting locals to, "stand in solidarity with George Floyd, and all victims of a racist criminal justice system and white supremacy."
BRYAN, Texas — Black Lives Matter B/CS has organized a 'Love, Peace & Protest' event planned for 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7,2020 at the corner of Texas Avenue and 29th.

They are inviting locals who are in support of the movement to "Join a coalition of organizations in the BCS area to stand in solidarity with George Floyd, and all victims of a racist criminal justice system and white supremacy."

On their Facebook event description, organizers are also asking attendees to bring PPE and water.

Black Lives Matter B/CS is also asking that attendees do their best to practice social distancing, recommending everyone stay six feet apart.

The event is planned to last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
