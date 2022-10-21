Make-A-Wish joins annual Friends for Wishes BBQ Cook-Off in Brenham

Get ready for a weekend of fun, fellowship and fundraising for close to 1,000 kids who are on their wish journey.

BRENHAM, Texas — Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana announced their 9th annual BBQ cook-off in Brenham at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

Friends for Wishes has helped out a lot over the last decade and has given over $880,000 to Make-A-Wish. This allows them to help grant wishes to more and more kids each year.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana says "Their passion and generosity over the past several years has impacted thousands of people through the wishes they have helped bring to life."

This event will be open to the public and all members of the community are encouraged to attend. Following the competition on Saturday, there will be a live auction and awards ceremony.