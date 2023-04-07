Local motorcycle club turns the Fourth of July into a day of giving

Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club uses their firework stand to raise money for several charities across Texas, helping veterans and rural high school students

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Since 2017, Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club (BFMC) has been donating the money from their firework stand to several charities across Central Texas.

“We’ve expanded out for the last couple of years," said Member of BFMC, Lori Roberts, "From the VFW to scholarships now for the high school students going to trade schools, to another foundation for veterans with PTSD.”

Foundation 14 is one of the charities they donate to and they help veterans with PTSD gain a new outlook on life by introducing them to a unique lifestyle.

Roberts described the group's mission, “What they do is they vet the veterans, and talk to their families to make sure they’re okay with that, so then they send them to riding school for motorcycles and then they buy them a motorcycle. Then they get them involved with the community through rides like what we do, because we’re a family oriented club.”

This motorcycle club is also looking out for the younger generation, giving them a chance at a bright future.

“Not everybody can get into a four-year college, and we don’t want to discourage somebody from going to school. We need plumbers, and electricians and linemen and people that wanna get out there and do the work that some of us wouldn’t dare,” said Roberts.

Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Club has been expanding their reach over the years, constantly striving to give the community more.

Roberts explained, “The scholarships we gave we went from two $500 scholarships to three $800 scholarships so we’re trying to build on that to maybe make them more.”