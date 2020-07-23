x
NAMI Brazos Valley holding virtual rally to promote awareness of mental illness

NAMI provides support for families living with loved ones with a mental illness

BRYAN, Texas — The National Alliance on Mental Illness in the Brazos Valley is hosting the NAMIWalks Virtual Rally to promote awareness of mental illness treatment and recovery.

On July 30 from 6:30-7:30 PM, you can join other mental health supporters across the Brazos Valley and receive information and prizes. There is no cost to join in on the virtual event; just make sure to register by July 27 and a link will be sent to you after you register.

NAMI-BV serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties. The organization provides support for families living with loved ones with a mental illness. To find a NAMI support group near you, visit their website.
