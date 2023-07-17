Navasota is aiming to become the next "music destination" in Texas

The City of Navasota is hoping to achieve a Music Friendly Community distinction to bring more achievements to the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — For years, the City of Navasota has hosted a series of concerts through their annual Texas Birthday Bash, Sounds of Summer series, and many other events.

Now, the city has set their sights on a new goal: to achieve a Music Friendly Community designation.

The designation would put the City of Navasota on the map alongside many other towns across the State that are known for their music scene.

In the Brazos Valley, Bryan and Brenham are the only cities to be officially designated as a music-friendly community. Bobbie Lehrmann, the Marketing and Communications Director for the City of Navasota, said that their goal is to have this accomplished before the end of the year.

“Music is important here in Navasota. We’re also working towards our Texas Friendly Music Designation. So, obviously, a big part of that is making it a point that this is a music destination," Lehrmann said.

Lehrmann claimed that their small town has a lot to offer for those who have traveled in the past. The city was established in the mid-1800's and, among other things, is most notably known for it's history with the railroads.

“We do have a multitude of trains that go through our town daily. It’s part of our heritage. It’s part of our history," said Lehrmann.

The city has said that if it achieves this goal, it could potentially attract larger amounts of visitors from out of town who've never gotten to experience Navasota.

“It’s important to bring attention to our town and to our city," said Lehrmann. "There really is a lot to do in Navasota, so much so close."

The city is hosting it's July Sounds of Summer concert on July 21. The Brown Sugar Band kicks off their performance at 7 p.m. in front of city hall and is free for the public to attend.