Navasota City Pool now open

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota city pool is officially open. Wednesday through Sunday, go take a dip in the pool and escape this Texas summer heat. The large pool is currently the only pool open, with the smaller pool being closed until further notice.
The hours of operation are as follows:
Wednesday-Saturday
- 10am to 6pm
Sunday
- 3pm to 8pm
Admission is $3, and don't forget to continue practicing social distancing and other CDC protocols.
For more information, you can contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475.
