Navasota Police Department Introduces First Bike Patrol Unit

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department announced Thursday the addition of two new police bicycles. The bike patrol unit will primarily be utilized for events and off-duty assignments by the division.

The bicycles originally belonged to the department more than 20 years ago and were recently located in storage. Repairs and upgrades were performed to ensure the bikes were functionable.

According to a news release, the bikes, now fully outfitted for police patrol, including lights, siren, rack, bag, helmets, and other accessories were acquired through donations from local businesses including, Blackberry & Honeysuckle, Blessed up boutique, Linnenbank Law Office, Off the Map, Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue baby boutique, Classic Rock Coffee Co – Navasota, Stonecroft Marketplace, Navasota Elks Lodge, and The Press & Badge LLC."

Chief of Police Mike Mize said through the release, “We’re excited about this new unit and all the benefits that will come as a result."