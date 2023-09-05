Navasota set to host weekend wedding walk to bridge Brazos communities

On Thursday, the Navasota Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting for merchants to participate in a weekend for brides.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is home to about 8,000 people. It's an expanding population that has continued to grow, and the city's planned wedding weekend walk that's taking place this Thursday.

That day, the Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting at the P.A. Smith Hotel for all businesses and merchants willing to participate in the event.

"It's small enough that we can do that," said P.A. Smith hotel owner, Janice Scheve. "We have so many things that a wedding planner would use, so we just decided to include the town and let it be a wedding walk."

Instead of your average bridal show. Scheve shared how it will create an even bigger opportunity for Grimes County.

"If they're already here in Navasota, why have them come to the hotel, let us just show off the entire town," said Scheve. "Basically it can be an entire weekend that brides can stay here and check out our area and check out our area to see all that has happened to Navasota."

From wineries, boutiques, mom and pop businesses, it's all a part of the wedding process.

Additionally, several business owners like gift shop Blackberry & Honeysuckle are already overjoyed at the opportunity and already have signed up.

"For us I mean, that would mean a lot, we specialize in gifting, we have a lot of things catered to weddings," said owner, Joleigh Parker.

It's an event that will hopefully bring more unique events like these to other parts of the Brazos Valley.