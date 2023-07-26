A new concept coming to BCS allows kids to wander for fun

Wonderland Indoor Playground will be one of the first indoor playgrounds in the BCS, in hopes of providing relief for families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As a kid, going to the playground is described as a sense of freedom. Now, a new playful experience is coming to the Bryan-College Station area to bring the fun inside for kids.

Wonderland Indoor playground was a vision from Bryan woman Linh Le. After partnering with Nelly Rodriguez to become her business development partner, Le decided to open its doors to the BCS on August 10.

A new playful experience that will allow children to wander around for fun, all year long.

"Our objective here at Wonderland Indoor Playground is to offer a safe, clean, fun interactive space for children in our Bryan- College Station community and to surrounding areas," said Rodriguez.

On Thursday, Wonderland will have its soft opening that will be open to the public at 10 a.m.

As a business owner of Multilingual Academy daycare center, the childcare industry has endured a lot, but now it's the summertime. Wonderland will become a year-round place for families to gather even if it's cold, she said.

Kids ages 3 to 10 will be allowed experience playground fun indoors.

"For those new moms who need to be out of the house and into fun space," said Rodriguez. "Do those mom play dates and have a safe space to do that with us."

Families even from Dallas anticipating the new concept to College Station. Rodriguez said they already have private parties booked up until October because of the anticipation alone of Wonderland's impact, before its grand opening in a few weeks.

"A safe super relaxed place for parents but also very very fun for children."

She encourages people to allow their kids to wander in the fun of Wonderland Indoor Playground.

Their operating hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.