North Bryan Community Center introduces new STEM summer program for kids

A local engineer is bridging the gap between STEM education in Bryan by bringing new programs to North Bryan Community Center.

BRYAN, Texas — Summertime means kids are out of school and looking for adventure.

Here in the Brazos Valley, one local engineer is bringing the worlds of science and technology to the North Bryan Community Center for children who may not have gotten to experience STEM activities during the school year.

“We wanted to make sure every kid no matter where they came from, was able to have access to STEM because a lot of times at school, it's really restrictive, and a lot of kids end up feeling that STEM is not for them. So we wanted to change that and let every kid know that STEM is for you and if you wanna try it we’ll give you a shot,” explained Mickie Byrd, lead instructor at Byrd Academy.

Kids will be able to express their innovative ideas through high quality equipment.

“The STEM center will function more like a library where they can come work on their own projects get mentorship check out stem kits use 3d printers use any of the tools to work on any ideas that they have,” explained Bryd.

The instructor also says that letting kids explore different interests is one of the best thing parents can do for future generations.

“It's important to expose your kids to as many things as possible cause you never know if they’ll be the next Elon Musk or something, so if you expose them they will be able to figure out of they wanna be a doctor or an engineer or a scientist you just got to try it out and see," said Byrd.

The STEM lab should be open to the public by next Tuesday, available for children five years old and up so make sure you and your children check out this neat opportunity.