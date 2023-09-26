New TXB location in Bryan-College Station shows community impact

The Texas-grown brand has been establishing new roots in the Bryan-College Station area, and has built strong bonds with the people that make the brand already.

BRYAN, Texas — Located on University Drive in Bryan, TXB gas station finally opened for business during the last week of August. Over the past few weeks, it has already gained popularity within the community.

“Sometimes, I see people three times a day, so its really popular, a lot of people get the chicken quesadillas or the breakfast quesadillas, and we have a lot of store brand products,” explained TXB store lead Ashley, who asked not to use her last name.

The franchise has made it's way from Georgetown, Texas and was created to accommodate to College Station's needs.

TXB's, Marketing Manager, Anne Felz, described the company's vision, “We first look at demographics, but we’re always trying to bring the local aspect in, so we’re leaning into local products and vendors whenever we can.”

The community has welcomed TXB and their wide range of trademark products ranging from T-shirts to salsa with open arms.

“Our slogan is we’re Texas born you now, and when you come in and just look at the store, you get that Texas feeling and people really like it,” said Ashley.

The convenience store itself has created more than 30 new jobs in the area.

“All of our team members that are working in the store, they live in and around the communities where they work, so we like to give back to those communities,” explained Felz.

The homegrown approach has made those who work for TXB incredibly grateful for the hospitality the company has shown them.

“It's really just a good company to work for because when you come in they treat you like family, and you do become family, and once you start coming in we all become family because we are familiar faces. I mean its really nice to be around the energy is really good,” described Ashley.

