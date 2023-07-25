North Texas company breaks Guinness World Record for most people making s'mores at the same time

All attendees had to be at least 12 years old, and each person had to roast and eat their own s'more.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — You did it, North Texas!

On Saturday, July 22, Grapevine-based company Solo Stove teamed up with Honey Maid and Jet-Puffed to bring a new title to DFW: the Guinness World Record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously.

At the "S'moresapalooza" event hosted at the local Chicken N Pickle, a new world record was set with 891 people making s'mores simultaneously.

Five-hundred of Solo Stove’s Mesa tabletop fire pits were used in the process of securing this world record.

The Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee previously held the title, set in August 2018 with 801 people making s’mores simultaneously.

“National S’mores Day is a very important holiday for Solo Stove, and each year we look for bigger and better ways to honor this delicious holiday,” Tyler DiGiovanni, Director of Partnerships at Solo Stove commented.

“This year, we decided that setting a Guinness World RecordTM would not only officially put the Solo Stove name next to ‘s’mores’ in the history books, but it would also be a great way to gather our local community around a campfire.”

Here's a look at the fun event:

Solo Stove was the only North Texas company that made Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list last year. The product that caught Oprah's eye was their Pi Pizza Oven. It's meant to go in backyards and bake pizzas by lighting wood or burning gas.