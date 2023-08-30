The pills that kill: Texas school districts on HB 3908 requiring fentanyl and drug abuse instruction

House Bill 3908 will require all Texas public schools to provide education about fentanyl prevention and awareness.

BRYAN, Texas — On average, five Texans die each day from fentanyl poisonings.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that's reported to be 50 times stronger than any other opioid. In April, the drug was deemed the leading cause of death among American adults ages 18 to 45.

Health experts are urging attention to the opioid crisis that is rising in schools, much like COVID-19.

"If we thought COVID was killing people, we really should look at fentanyl," said Brittany Jones, Regional Director of Operations at Baymark.

Now, fentanyl has found its way into schools. The pill is as small as the size of an Advil, with some coming in a colorful rainbow-like candy, but just two milligrams can kill you.

Starting on Sept. 1, all Texas public schools, grades 6-12 will be required to provide education about fentanyl & drug abuse prevention/awareness.

House Bill 3908, also known as Tucker's Law, was started by a Texas mother who pushed for legislation after a tragedy in 2021.

"It's happening because I lost my son to fentanyl poisoning," said Stephanie Turner.

Meanwhile, districts are already strategizing, and some, like Lampasas ISD, already got the ball rolling on prevention last year in February.

"We implemented our Narcan policy, I felt it was better to be proactive than reactive, and we did start some opioid instruction last year when we implemented that policy," said Donna Clark, LISD Health Services director.

Additionally, overdose kits are stationed at all campuses.

Waco ISD is doing the same, enhancing prevention methods already in place, according to Communications Coordinator, Wendy Sledd.

"Our nurses are already trained on the use of Narcan, the Stop It app, which is anonymous reporting," said Sledd. "We also do multiple events throughout the year like Red Ribbon Week."

Other districts like College Station and Killeen ISD are embracing the requirements, while still waiting on more direction from the governor's office, much like Bryan ISD.

It just takes one bit of knowledge to save one child.