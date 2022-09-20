POW/MIA Day honored soldiers who went missing on the battlefield

Denise DuBois, the daughter of a soldier who went missing in battle, said that Friday's ceremony was the first time she was able to share her father's story.

BRYAN, Texas — Veteran organizations in Bryan-College Station gathered on Fri, Sept. 16, to honor veterans who are still missing.

National POW-MIA is observed on the third Friday in September each year. The terms POW and MIA refer to Prisoner of War and military personnel who went missing in action respectively.

The day was first observed in 1979 after Congress and at-the-time President Jimmy Carter passed an official resolution to honor those who have not returned home from defending our freedoms.

Wreaths Across America, the American Legion Post 159, the Honor Guard, and several other organizations gathered to honor Prisoners of War and soldiers missing in action.

Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan and Karly Mooney of College Station presented a proclamation on behalf of the two cities and the County to honor these soldiers.

Several children of soldiers who went missing in action also spoke on Friday’s event sharing how their missing parents affected their childhoods, not knowing when their fathers would come back. One woman said that this was the first time she got to share her father’s story.

“It’s an honor for me to come and share this story. This is the first time I’ve been able to share his story, and I’m thankful for the opportunity today,” said Denise DuBois.