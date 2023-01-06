Pride Community Center kicks off Brazos Valley Pride Month festivities

Bryan's Pride Community Center is kicking off their pride month festivities during First Friday and want individuals to feel empowered.

BRYAN, Texas — The Pride Community Center has been a local resource for many LGBTQ+ individuals in the Brazos Valley for many years and want residents to come together to celebrate Pride Month with June officially underway.

The community center provides a safe space for individuals of all sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and their families to meet and socialize without having to worry about who they are.

“Pride Community Center was created to create a safe space for lesbian, gay bisexual transgender individuals in the Brazos Valley," explained PCC Executive Director, Katrina Stewart. "Now we do that by several means not only do we work with other agencies to help educate them and coach them on the realities of living and being LGBTQ in Texas in the Brazos Valley but we also do activities and invite them to or activities."

Their festivities are starting this Friday for anyone looking for a way to celebrate pride month.

"We'll be here in Downtown Bryan on Friday and we actually worked with he theater company on Saturday we're gonna have SpongeBob, The Musical," noted Stewart. "So we've reserved a section of seats, and the weekend of the 9th, 10th, 11th, and really the 12th, we have a series of activities."

Pride Community Center will be hosting picnics and family friendly events to create a comfort for a community that isn't always fully represented.

"It's all peer to peer, helping each other through the daily trials of life of being LGBT in Texas," explained Stewart. "Especially this year, with all of the legislation that has come our way special targeting our LGBT youth. This has been a particular year where Pride Community Center has been important in not only being present in our community to help parents and kids with all the political stuff that been going on but also to affirm local is what matters."