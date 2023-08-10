Protecting against Mosquito Borne diseases with free resources offered by the city of Bryan

The city of Bryan is offering free mosquito dunks to residents looking to protect themselves against mosquito borne diseases

BRYAN, Texas — To help residents combat any type of mosquito-borne diseases, the City of Bryan is offering free mosquito dunks at their Municipal Service Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until supplies last.

“The city of Bryan has a mosquito abatement program available to citizens of Bryan where they can contact the publics works office, where they can schedule a time to come pick up mosquito dunks. Neighborhood representatives, HOA’s are also available to make an appointment and pick up mosquito dunks in their neighborhood,” explained Bryan's Operations Supervisor, Kyle McCain.

These tablets are to be used in garden ponds, bird baths, roof gutters and water gardens.

“Mosquito dunks they can be placed in standing water or any areas that are prone to holding water after rain. If you do that as the water pulls up to the surface, they’ll remain for 30 days actively treating the area,” said McCain.

Click here for more information on the city's Mosquito Abatement Program on the City of Bryan website.

