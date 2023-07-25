Robertson County organization holding health and back to school drive Aug. 1

The Robertson County Community Resource Center has hosted this event since their organization's inception in 2021.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Community Resource Center is set to host their 2nd annual Community Health Fair and Back to School Event on Tuesday, August 1.

The Fair will take place at the Hearne Elementary School Gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event brings together several elements and resources for residents and students in the area who are in need. The event will include free haircuts and braiding for students in the surrounding school districts. There will also be school nurses for checkups, free information, and many more services at the event.

Tim Charron, the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center in Robertson County, said that most people in Robertson County have faced greater financial hardships than those in other counties across the Brazos Valley.

“It’s significantly higher than the other counties," he said. "Utility bills can run $500 to $600 a month--there’s a lot of transportation issues, people don’t have a way to get to jobs. The ones that are here don’t pay as well as Brazos County."

Charron also claimed that the majority of students within Hearne ISD are on free and reduced lunch programs.

However, the fair is also set to provide backpacks for students who are in need of one before the school year starts.

“We’re here to help them any way we can. If we don’t have the resource for it or don’t have the connection, we’ll research until we find something," said Charron.

