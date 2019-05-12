BRYAN, Texas — The Rudder High School choir is hosting its annual holiday celebration, Rudder in the Rotunda.

The holiday concert will run on December 5th and 6th and will be filled with music and tasty treats in support of All State and Senior scholarships!



Tickets can be purchased at rudderchoir.ludus.com or reservations can be made in advance at the Rudder High School front desk or with any Rudder Choir student.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Bryan PD honored with national award for their work on National Night Out 2019

'Christmas is a big deal for kids and every child deserves a toy:' Toy drive strives to give every child in the Brazos Valley gifts on Christmas

Germs, germs everywhere! How to stay healthy this holiday season