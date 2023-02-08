Salvation Army hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday for families in need of supplies

This Saturday, the Salvation Army BCS will be distributing the supplies collected from their week long drive during a family-friendly party.

“It's gonna be from 10 to 12, families are welcome to come, first comes first serve of course, and kids need to be here and they need to bring a form of identification and the kids need to be in school or you need to bring your SNAP verification, something to prove that that is your kid and he’s registered in school,” explained Captain Luis Villanueva with The Salvation Army when talking about how the event will be laid out.

The ultimate goal is for this event is to uplift as many children as possible and provide a space that will make the community want to come out and come together for this cause.

“We want to help at least 300 kids in our community ,so we are still receiving more donations, so you can still continue coming and bringing more until this Friday,” said Villanueva.

Above all, the organization wants this back to school bash to be a time of understanding and connection within the community.

“The idea is that we're are not just giving you backpack supplies. We wanna bring some entertainment to the kids, we wanna bring some music, we’re gonna have some food as well. We have other partners that are gonna come, I know one of them is gonna be a photo booth, I don’t remember the last time families took pictures together,” emphasized Villanueva.

