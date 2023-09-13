Salvation Army opening applications for Angel Tree program in September

The Angel Tree program allows donors, families and businesses to purchase holiday gifts for local children in need.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County has announced it will start scheduling appointments for registration for the 2023 Angel Tree program this month in preparation for the holidays.

The Angel Tree program offers an opportunity for donors, families and businesses to purchase and personalize holiday gifts for local children in need.

Angel Trees are typically set up in places such as malls and shopping centers, or at businesses that also choose to decorate one at their location. Customers, employees or other donors can "adopt" an Angel, or child, from the tree to purchase gifts for.

After Angels are chosen and gifts are purchased, they can be returned to The Salvation Army to be distributed in time for the holidays.

The Salvation Army of Bell County will begin scheduling registration appointments on Sept. 25. Applicants can call 254-774-9996 between 9 a.m. and noon or 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up an appointment.

Registration will take place at The Salvation Army, located at 419 West Ave. G in Temple, TX beginning on Oct. 6.

Only those who have appointments will be seen. The Salvation Army said applicants will have all required documentation reviewed before beginning the application process. If documentation is incomplete, another appointment will be offered. No registrations will be offered on a walk-in basis.

The Salvation Army said parents and guardians will need to bring the following information:

Valid picture ID of parent or legal guardian making the application

Birth Certificate for each child – Birth to 12 years old.

Documentation of Legal Guardianship (parent/guardian must be present at registration).

Proof of all government assistance (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, etc.)

Proof of all sources of income for everyone in the household in the past 30 days. (Check stubs, SSI letter, child support, etc. Letters from employers are not proof of income.)