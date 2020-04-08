Salvation Army providing back-to-school shopping spree to 30 local children

30 lucky kids will each be receiving a $100 gift card to purchase their school supplies.

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary in Bryan-College Station is providing local children with a back-to-school shopping spree.

On Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 AM, 30 lucky kids will each be receiving a $100 gift card to purchase their school supplies. The Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan will partner with The Salvation Army for this event.

“Families face difficult times at any time of year; with some families fighting even greater setbacks currently with COVID-19. It is our hope that by assisting these families, some of the back to school stress that can be experienced by any family is greatly reduced.” said Salvation Army Bryan/College Station Corps Officer. Lt. Andrea Israel in a press release.