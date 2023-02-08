Back to School drive run by community members for three years

Adam and Tanisha Pickney have run a school supply drive for the past three years. This year's event will be held on August 6 at Shammy Car Wash in Bryan.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Adam Pickney said he and his wife, Tanisha, started their back to school drive three years ago after the COVID-19 pandemic cost many people their jobs.

The community member shared he helped a family member around that time with school supplies and saw a need to help even more students who struggle to afford basic items like backpacks, notebooks, and more.

"God put it on my heart to do more. So, I got my clients to support me, and I got the community to help us. Kids need school supplies, and I've been there before.," said Pickney.

Due to inflation, many school supplies have seen price hikes, which has placed an even bigger burden on parents who regularly purchase new supplies for their kids.

I'll try to get the community to help the community to get school supplies to help the parents who lost their jobs because it's hard on them. It's still hard," said Pickney.

Pickney said last year they were able to help just over 50 students who were in need and this year they're looking to get the number up to help more students who are looking for assistance.

The drive is open to students from all over the Brazos Valley and not specific to students of certain school districts.

The event starts on Sunday at the Shammy Car Wash from Noon to 4 p.m. The supply drive is accepting donations through Aug. 4 and are looking for a wide range of school supplies, from backpacks, to notebooks, to pencils and other supplies.

You can email Adam at adampickney83.ad@gmail.com or call him at 979-599-0969 for more info.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube