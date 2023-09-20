San Antonio airport announces flights to Europe with new leisure airline

Tickets are now on sale and the airline will operate three days a week in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg made an announcement that the San Antonio International Airport will be adding flights to Europe with a new leisure airline called Condor.

The seasonal nonstop flights to Europe will begin May 17, 2024 to September 6, according to a press release.

The flights will go to the Frankfurt Airport in Germany which can connect to dozens of destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, the release says.

"This a spectacular win for San Antonio," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg during a news conference at the International Center. "This is the first time people in San Antonio will be able to fly from SAT to Europe nonstop and vice-versa. Germany is where San Antonio has the most demand for travel in Europe because of the cultural, historic, tourism, military and business ties."

Initially, Condor will operate three days a week at SAT:

Mondays:

Depart SAT at 10:05 p.m.; Arrive at FRA at 3:20 p.m. the next day

Depart FRA at 3:40 p.m.; Arrive at SAT at 8:05 p.m.



Wednesdays/Fridays:

Depart SAT at 8:25 p.m.; Arrive at FRA at 1:40 p.m. the next day

Depart FRA at 2:00 p.m.; Arrive at SAT at 6:25 p.m.



The anticipated flight times are:

San Antonio to Frankfurt: 10 hours, 15 minutes

Frankfurt to San Antonio: 11 hours, 25 minutes

