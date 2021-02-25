Local Business Steps Up for Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas — A lot of people, organizations and businesses were hit hard by the insane winter weather last week. One organization that was negatively impacted was the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

First and foremost, the food bank was in dire need of water. Thankfully that problem was solved quickly. The food bank does have plenty of water as of now.

Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank Theresa Mangapora said they desperately need canned goods. Thankfully, CEO and owner of StyleCraft Builders Doug French was ready to make a difference.

“It's with a happy heart that we're able to open with normal business hours tomorrow. More importantly, we'll be opening a food drive at our Bryan/College Station model homes to benefit the Brazos County Food,” the Facebook post said.

“Due to last week's winter storm, they're in dire need of assistance in restocking their pantries. For every item donated, Stylecraft will be doubling our donation. For a list of items needed, please visit: https://www.bvfb.org/food-donations-most-needed

Before that large shipment of water last night to Easterwood (which is awesome), this is what the Brazos Valley Food Bank was doing to get water to areas of need in the Brazos Valley. This was Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday - arranging pick up from… https://t.co/DPVBlSrKW8 — BV Food Bank (@BVFoodBank) February 23, 2021

Collection bin locations are as follows:

Home Office: 4090 State Highway 6 South College Station, TX 77845

Southern Pointe Model Home: 6326 Eldora Dr. College Station, TX 77845

Edgewater Model Home: 2000 Jester Trail Bryan, TX 77807

Oakmont Model Home: 4251 Harding Way Bryan, TX 77802

Porters Meadow Model Home: 2701 Porters Way Bryan, TX 77803

Arrowhead Model Home: 100 Broaddus Bend Caldwell, TX 77836

Pecan Lakes Model Home: 7400 Masters 77868 Navasota, TX 77868

“Our core values are care, serve and improve,” said Team & Culture Coordinator at StyleCraft Miriam Grove. “We try to put that into play not only in our professional, but also in our personal lives.”

The StyleCraft food drives will be open for a few more days. If you’d like to donate to the food bank or create your own food drive, Mangapora suggests visiting the Brazos Valley Food Banks’ website [www.bvfb.org] for more information on how to do both.