Submit the name of a veteran you love to join the 'Wall of Honor' at Veterans Park in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is now accepting applications for additional military veteran names to be added to their "Wall of Honor".

The Wall of Honor is a 250-ton red granite memorial displayed at Veterans Park in College Station. It has over 5,000 veteran names engraved on it, representing family and friends of Brazos Valley residents.

If you want to submit your veteran's name, just fill out an application. The cost is $150 per name, and the application deadline is August 15. Your veteran can be living, deceased, or active-duty, and does not have to be a Brazos Valley resident.