More than $100,000 raised for 'Support for Allen' fund

ALLEN, Texas — After eight people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, the community has stepped up in a big way to help those affected by the tragedy.

Communities Foundation of Texas started the "Support for Allen Fund" to collect funds that provide support to those people by directing the money to local nonprofit agencies that are providing much needed resources and services in response to the shooting.

Officials with Communities Foundation of Texas tell WFAA that as of Wednesday afternoon, more than $100,000 had been raised through the fund. Most of the contributions were comprised of gifts of $25, $50, $100, etc.

FC Dallas, the Dallas Stars and WFAA are among those partnering for the fund. Officials also told WFAA "a number of local companies have also reached out about making contributions or have let us know of contributions, and some plan to encourage employees to give through matching efforts too."

If you'd like to help out and give to this fund, or directly to verified GoFundMe fundraisers for families affected, you can find that information here.