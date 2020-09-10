Tag a flag at Veterans Park to honor selfless service to the community or country

The patriotic display of 1000 American flags honors those who serve selflessly.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Rotary Club will be posting their ninth annual Field of Valor at Veterans Park for Veterans Week Nov. 7-15, 2020.

The Field of Valor is "a patriotic display of 1000 American flags" to honor those who serve selflessly. It's a community project meant to educate and pay tribute.

“It’s the stories we learn from our flag sponsors that keep us motivated to plan and prepare the display every year. Such sacrifices of time, of family, and especially of lives deserve our recognition. We hope people will be drawn to Veterans Park to see this amazing and awe-inspiring display of American flags and tour the Field of Valor and Memorials and reflect on those honored there" said event chair Bunny Pratt in a release.

Through the Field of Valor program Bryan Rotary provides grant funds to local non-profit organizations that improve health, support education, & alleviate poverty.

For $50, you can tag a flag in honor or memory of someone's selfless service to our country or community. You can tag active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers.