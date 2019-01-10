COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two students will be honored Tuesday night during Silver Taps at the Academic Plaza on the campus of Texas A&M University. Silver Taps honors fallen Texas A&M students the first Tuesday of the month following the student's death.
William "Zach" Elder, 21, of Mineral Wells, died Sept. 13 in a car crash on Wellborn Road. He had just started his senior year at A&M and was studying petroleum engineering. His parents, also A&M grads, described their son as an athlete and a dedicated person who overcame odds to study at the university. They said it had been his dream to study at A&M and he was achieving it.
Jedidiah Talom, 21, of Forney, died Sept. 6. She had just started her junior year and was in general studies. Friends describe her as a talented artist who had a big heart.
In honor of the students, campus lights will dim at 10:20 p.m. and people can gather at Academic Plaza. At 10:30, the honor guard from Ross Volunteer Company will march from the Core of Cadets area to the plaza and buglers from the Aggie Band will play a special arrangement of "Taps".
People are encouraged to write letters to the families of the students and the university sends a floral arrangement on the day of the ceremony.
Free parking is available at the University Center Garage from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
