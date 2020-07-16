The Brazos Valley African American Museum is having a birthday celebration, and you're invited

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley African American Museum is turning 14 years old, and they want you to come celebrate with them.

On Saturday July 18 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the museum will be hosting a reception with Brazos Valley artist Kevin Wayne Newsome. His art is currently being showcased at the museum, and visitors can visit with him, check out his art, and look at the other permanent exhibits displaying African American history in the Brazos Valley.