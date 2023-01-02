The Hilton College Station is getting an $18 Million Makeover

The nearly 40-year-old hotel is undergoing a $18 million renovation with the help of local contractors.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The beloved Hilton Hotel in College Station is now undergoing an $18 million makeover.

"The property was bought in auction by College Station Hospitality Group with the idea to renovate the hotel, and that thought process came about because this hotel has been a fabric for the community for many, many years and its time to revisit that," explained hotel General Manager Bobby Dyer.

The almost 40-year-old hotel has seen many people come and go throughout the years and wants to keep creating memories.

“Everyone in general has memories at this hotel at some point if they lived in this community," said Dyer. "So we’re excited to bring that back bring back Sunday brunches, bring back Mother's Day, bring back Father's Day, and all those holidays that are around and really become the premier location for the area.”

The love for the local community is visible, with plans to employ and support more than 150 staff members.

“We’ve hired all local contractors, and I that’s really important to me and that’s really important to the ownership group, and that’s really important for the surrounding areas, and that starts with selecting vendors," said Dyer. "We’re excited about that opportunity, which is uncommon for a project of this size.”

The upgrades will modernize the Hilton, bringing renovated facilities and modern technology to the hotel. Among the features being added include 300 newly-designed guest rooms, luxury poolside bar and suites, a new concept restaurant bar, and lobby bistro.

The renovation will also have over 25,000 square ft. of conference space.