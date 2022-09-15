The Reach Project is providing ESL classes for adults in Bryan-College Station

Max Gerall, the Executive Director of The Reach Project, said that the classes currently have 60 members and he wants to see more join.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Reach Project has started to provide ESL classes for families who are looking for opportunities to expand their knowledge of the English language.

Max Gerall, the Executive Director of The Reach Project, said the idea arose after their group heard about several families who hadn’t adequately prepared themselves for a wide range of everyday English applications for their own understanding and wanted to further their secondary language skills.

Gerall said that their organization offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced level courses for families who are interested in joining a course. The group goes over everything from simple, everyday scenarios, to encounters at stores, and even parent-teacher conferences and job interviews.

Classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Families who want to sign up can reach out the group on their social media accounts.

"There was a lot of trouble applying it, and so we had a lot of families asking us, 'Is there any way that you can help us practice our Spanish?' So in collaboration with this young lady…who just graduated from A&M, we pulled together an ESL class that's all about simulations,” said Gerall.