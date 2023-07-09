The Salvation Army in BCS now offering free tutoring sessions and are looking for more volunteers

The BCS Salvation Army has started a new program to provide free tutoring for children in the community and are looking for more volunteers to help.

BRYAN, Texas — For the first time ever, The Salvation Army is offering tutoring for children from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

“We wanted to do something with our volunteers especially our students and retired teachers, and the other one was that we had kids in our community that needed the help," explained Captain Luis Villanueva when discussing what motivated him to create the program. "I have a 10th grader that sometimes I cannot help her, so I was like I think that’s a good match.”

However, homework help is not the only thing the Salvation Army provides during tutoring.

“We do offer dinner, so that’s something the kids can come and enjoy, and the parents are welcome as well. They're welcome to eat dinner and watch their kids enjoy their schooling, and so the biggest thing, is we want to get this out so that people know this is here. We can raise the education level and ultimately feel like they can have fun in their education,” explained RaeLee Caddenhead, The Salvation Army's Community Relations.

This free program is only made possible through selfless members of the community, and also provides wisdom to a new generation.

Volunteer and retired teacher, Marquette Hester said, “Well not everybody has the patience to work with kids and if you're real impatient you're not gonna succeed at any of it, and neither are they.”