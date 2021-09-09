Take a trip down the Taco Trail with Destination Bryan

The Taco Trail will give you the opportunity to try dozens of different taco spots located right here in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Taco Trail passport program gives you the chance to try a variety of different taquerias, Mexican restaurants and fusion taco shops for a special prize.

The trial launches on Wednesday, Sept. 15. You must sign up to participate in the event and receive your digital passport.

The passport will allow you to check in at participating restaurants and earn prizes along the way. If you check-in at all the restaurants on the trail you will receive a Bryan Taco Trail Champion flag and a spot on the virtual wall of fame.

The program features 44 restaurants including Don Chente, Proudest Monkey, Taco Crave and Taquerias Arandas.

David Posadas, owner of Crave Taco BCS, said that he is very excited about the event and looks forward to showing off his restaurant to everyone who comes in.