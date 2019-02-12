PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches residents heard a loud boom at the TPC plant Monday morning, but officials said there is no cause for concern.

The sound was initially reported as a third tower falling, but the Port Neches Fire Department later determined the sound was made by vessels settling at the plant.

"The radius for all towers and their path to fall has been calculated and there is no threat to the public," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. "All towers are expected to fall or be taken down."

If any additional towers were to fall, none of them are expected to hit other equipment that would cause an explosion or fire, Branick said. Again, there is no current threat to the public, he said.

The fires are still burning as of 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Branick said. Originally, there were nine fires, which was down to four fires over the weekend. Today, there is only one fire still burning, he said.

A second tower at the TPC plant fell late Saturday night.

The impacted distillation tower fell inside the fence about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and is part of the ongoing event, TPC's response team said in a news release.

The tower fell over onto another tower and is still being held up by the other tower Sunday morning, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

No additional fires started from the second tower falling, he said.

"This was an anticipated result of the fire, and response teams managed the action accordingly," the release said.

TPC Disaster Hotline | 1-866-601-5880

RELATED: More information on ruptured tanks, materials that caused TPC explosion

RELATED: Second tower falls at TPC plant overnight Saturday, no injuries reported

RELATED: Three fires still burning four days after TPC plant explosion, blaze contained

Damage from explosions that rocked Port Neches



RELATED: Adjusters begin damage assessment in high-impact areas following TPC explosions

RELATED: The Avenue Coffee Shop reopens after TPC explosion, celebrates Small Business Saturday in Port Neches