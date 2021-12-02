Tru Fit Athletic Clubs make donation to Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas — Tru Fit Athletic Clubs have been committed to giving back to their communities since 2017. Through the organizations' yearly 'Tru Commitment' event, the Tru Fit Athletic Clubs can raise money to support several charities each year.
This year, Tru Fit Athletic Clubs presented a $7,826 check to the Brazos Valley food Bank. This donation will provide close to 40,000 meals to help the non-profit organization continue its efforts to unite the community and nourish its neighbors in need.
Senior Regional Vice President of Sales at Tru Fit Adam Ballard, who presented the check this afternoon, said "Through the generosity of our member base, we're able to provide a check for almost $8,000 to our local food bank in order to support ones in need, especially during this trying time."
Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank Theresa Mangapora said "Thank you [Tru Fit] for choosing the local food banks in your communities. You're making a huge impact across the state of Texas. Everyone here today knows someone who has been affected with COVID-19 and you are making a true impact."