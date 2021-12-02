Tru Fit Athletic Clubs make donation to Brazos Valley Food Bank

The donation will provide close to 40,000 meals to help the non-profit organization continue its efforts to unite the community and nourish its neighbors in need.

BRYAN, Texas — Tru Fit Athletic Clubs have been committed to giving back to their communities since 2017. Through the organizations' yearly 'Tru Commitment' event, the Tru Fit Athletic Clubs can raise money to support several charities each year.

This year, Tru Fit Athletic Clubs presented a $7,826 check to the Brazos Valley food Bank. This donation will provide close to 40,000 meals to help the non-profit organization continue its efforts to unite the community and nourish its neighbors in need.

Senior Regional Vice President of Sales at Tru Fit Adam Ballard, who presented the check this afternoon, said "Through the generosity of our member base, we're able to provide a check for almost $8,000 to our local food bank in order to support ones in need, especially during this trying time."

Thank you Tru Fit - Texas Ave for your Tru Commit campaign that raised $7,826 for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, as well as other food banks across Texas. This donation can secure close to 40,000 meals! #bvfoodbank https://t.co/DPVBlSrKW8 — BV Food Bank (@BVFoodBank) February 11, 2021