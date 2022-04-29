Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency and Morrow Energy team up to develop a renewable natural gas plant.

ANDERSON, Texas — Big changes are underway at the Twin Oaks landfill in an effort to better the environment and the Brazos Valley.

The landfill has partnered with the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency and Morrow Energy to develop a renewable natural gas plant. Natural gas is a flammable gas that contains large amounts of methane and other hydrocarbons and is often used as fuel.

Executive director at Twin Oaks, Bryan Grieshbach, shared how thrilled they are about the new partnership.

"The gas that comes out of a landfill is about 50% methane 50% carbon dioxide so the plant will clean the gas and remove that carbon dioxide," Griesbach said.

After the plant removes the CO-2 the gas then has to be compressed. After which, officials can begin to distribute it into the natural gas pipeline.

"It might be in their pipeline as it goes into their house if they're connected to a natural gas pipeline," Bryan city councilmember, Prentiss Madison said

Madison said the partnership is great for the landfill and also helps keep disposal fees competitive for the people in the area.

The net returns from the gas will be a positive return to the residents in Bryan and College Station and waste management is relieved of the costs of reducing the naturally produced gas.

BVSWMA and Griesbach stated how this is meeting the goal of long-term waste disposal needs. The plant is expected to be fully operational by early 2023.