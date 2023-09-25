United Way of Central Texas hosting annual Campaign Kickoff & Awards and Leadership Breakfast in Temple

"We need strong engagement from our community leaders, driving the impact," said United Way of Central Texas CEO Stephanie O’Banion.

TEMPLE, Texas — The United Way of Central Texas is hosting its annual Campaign Kickoff & Awards and Leadership Breakfast in Temple this September, and say they are calling local community leaders to action.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1749 Scott Blvd in Temple, Texas, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. Doors to the breakfast will open at 7:30 a.m.

United Way of Central Texas said tickets to the event can be purchased for $20 at https://www.uwct.org/events/leadership-breakfast.

“United Way is calling on community leaders to take action to make a lasting, positive impact within the community they live and work in, by actively participating and encouraging the UWCT campaign and the programs it funds,” said United Way of Central Texas CEO Stephanie O’Banion. “We believe everyone in Central Texas deserves opportunities to have a good life, a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to independently support a family and good health. Our task – as a community – is to make that possible. We need strong engagement from our community leaders, driving the impact."

More information on the event can be found at this link.