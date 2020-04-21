The Commissioners Court unanimously voted on Monday morning to rescind their original decision.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In early April 2020, the Brazos County court made the decision to eliminate the split-pay option for property taxes, it left many angry.

Those who opted to split their property tax, would have had to pay the second half of 2019 tax and their entire 2020 bill closer together.

That would've affected about 10 percent of property tax payers, many of whom are in a tough position due to business closures brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court then heard the concerns of many, revisited the decision and voted unanimously to rescind it on Monday morning.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting met on April 14, where Judge Duane Peters said the decision caused a lot of discussion.

It was placed on Monday's agenda to discuss, and after comments from Commissioner Steve Aldrich from Precinct 1 and County Judge Duane Peters, the decision was rescinded.

According to Barbra Smith with Brazos County, it will remain this way for the "foreseeable future."