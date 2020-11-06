UPDATE: Jobs for employees of Experience Bryan-College Station still being decided

Recently, there's been some reports from other media sources the city of College Station was offering jobs to those employees, but that's not entirely accurate.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As KAGS reported on Monday, Experience Bryan-College Station is disbanding, and as of now, the organization is working with both cities to figure out how that will work.

However, there's been a bit of confusion with where current employees of Experience Bryan-College Station will end up.

On Monday, Kindra Fry, the president and CEO of Experience Bryan-College Station said she was confident her staff would have jobs in tourism, but it hasn't been determined where those jobs will be.

Recently, there's been some reports from other media sources the city of College Station was offering jobs to those employees, but that's not entirely accurate.

KAGS talked with Experience B-CS again, and what we know right now is what KAGS reported on Monday.

No one has been hired at this time

No one has been offered a job

They do not know job descriptions or roles at this time

Fry told us Thursday the employees of Experience B-CS are "pleased that [they] are being considered by the city."

Basically, there hasn't been any decisions made yet on if the current Experience B-CS employees will continue with their jobs after the group disbands this August.