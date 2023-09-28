Waco Parks and Recreation unveiling new pickleball court at Jaycee Park

The court will mark the first dedicated pickleball court in the City's Parks and Recreation portfolio.

WACO, Texas — Get ready sports fans, pickleball is coming to Waco.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a new pickleball court and other improvements at Jaycee Park.

According to the City, this new court will be the first dedicated pickleball court in the Parks and Recreation parks portfolio.

In addition to the pickleball court, the City also made other improvements to Jaycee Park, including re-striping the multi-use sports court, installing crushed granite around the courts, installing sitting boulders, enhancing fences, new baseball field bleachers, updating park signage and basketball goal improvements.

Funding for the improvements was made possible by a $3,000 Neighborhood Grant awarded to the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association, said the City.

Jaycee Park stretches across 11 acres and is located at 6300 Tennyson Drive, near Tennyson Middle School and Parkdale Elementary School.

Members of the Waco City Council, City of Waco Staff and representatives from the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association will be present at the ribbon-cutting, which will begin at 10 a.m. at Jaycee Park.

The City of Waco said light refreshments will also be provided at the ribbon-cutting, and pickleball equipment will be available for those who would like to try out the new court.

Pickleball is a paddle sport similar to tennis or badminton where players use paddles to hit a hollow, plastic ball over a net. Players of all ages can play as either singles or doubles.

Other amenities at Jaycee Park include a multi-use sports court with basketball goals and a tennis net, a grass sports area, picnic tables and a paved walking path.

For more information, contact the Waco Parks and Recreation office at 254-750-5980, or visit their website at this link.