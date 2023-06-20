Waste & Recycling Workers Appreciation Week: how to acknowledge their hard work

It's Waste & Recycling Workers appreciation week and Bryan City employees sat down with KAGS to give insight on their everyday schedules.

BRYAN, Texas — The week of June 17 marks Waste and Recycling Workers week, a time to recognize the individuals who allow us to not have to worry about fully disposing of the things we throw out.

“Right now we service approximately 29,000 accounts four days a week for our residential collection," explained City of Bryan's Solid Waste Operations Supervisor, Kyle McCain. "So in a given year just our residential carts, alone we touch 1.4 million cans.”

This summer, with temperatures skyrocketing once again, they are prioritizing their workers' safety against the elements.

“June is our national safety month there's weekly trainings that we have to talk about heat related illnesses and a few other safety items that we identify in this program so our drivers are trained up on it one of our biggest ones that we’re facing right now is the heat so we make sure they’re drinking plenty of fluids.” said McCain.

There are many ways residents can make workers’ lives easier.

“Citizens, if they'll have their piles or cans out at 7am for collections make sure we keep items 5 feet away from mailboxes, parked cars, out from under trees that'll help us a lot," explained McCain.