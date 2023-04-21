Wayback Burgers prepares for Saturday burger bash

The Wayback Burger franchise team is hosting a Burger Bash to celebrate new restaurant ownership and get involved in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — This Saturday, on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wayback Burgers is hosting a burger bash to celebrate its new restaurant ownership.

The chain's location in Bryan is currently the only one in town, and is owned and operated by a husband and wife team from Bryan--Jeremy Garza and Alanna Silva.

During the festivities, guests can take advantage of a Buy One, Get One Free Classic burger offer. Additionally, the Tones Country Band will be performing, and there will be chances to win various prizes like Apple AirPods and an Oculus virtual reality headset.

It will also be a chance to reintroduce the franchise's brand while hoping to do more within the BCS.

Wayback Burgers currently operates in 36 states with over 170 locations nationally. As a local franchise in Bryan, Silva took ownership with a goal to provide great food and service to the Brazos Valley.