West Nile Virus Positive Mosquitoes found in Brazos County and the precautions residents should be taking

The Brazos County Health Department has found West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes in the area and wants residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On July 5, the Brazos County Health District confirmed mosquitoes in Brazos county have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“It's something we test for every year in Brazos county between the months of May and October and so we just do surveillance around the county but its something you can get from a bite from a mosquito,” explained Brazos County Health District Deputy Director, Robert Lamkin.

All Brazos County residents are urged to utilize the four D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

With that in mind, the indicators that you've contracted the virus might not be the most evident on the surface.

“About 80% of people who get bit have zero reaction, you wouldn’t even know it," said Lamkin. "Less than 20% will have a reaction like a headache a mild fever just some general things you might feel like I’ve got a summer cold or something.”

In the last 10 years, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of west Nile disease, including 172 deaths.

Lamkin described the necessity to be careful, saying “If you get bitten there's not any treatment for it or anything else there's no vaccine you can take prior to that.”