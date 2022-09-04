World's Best Professional Bull Riders come to College Station for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

This weekend, the Word's Best Professional Bull Riders are bucking into College Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: Elijah Mora from Wiggins, Colorado, won Round 1 Friday. Mora will face Major Nelson in Round 2 Saturday at 7 p.m.as he goes for his first Velocity Tour win. Mora rode Axel Surgeon (Halpain Bucking Bulls) for 8 for 87.5 points.

ORIGINAL STORY: This weekend, the Word's Best Professional Bull Riders are bucking into College Station. The Pendleton Whisky Velocity tour brought some of the world's best bull riders and bulls to Aggieland.

One of the youngest bull riders, Thor Hoefer is performing. He hopped on his first bull at just 12 years old, believing he just has bull riding in his blood. This year, he came close to the World Finals. He's ranked #84 in the world.

"From a young age, I was getting on stock that may not have shown up with what you are going to see here, but they were consistently trying me and making me a better competitor," Hoefer said. "It's easy to get worn. You're traveling across the country every weekend. It can get draining on you."

Hoefer uses practice bulls to prepare himself for competition. Due to the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 has caused major changes to the event itself such as pre-pandemic, people were actually allowed to be face to face with bulls and their bull riders.

College Station is in for the bucking show of their lives, tonight @ 8 in the Reed Arena. The World’s Best Professional Bill Riders will be putting on a show tomorrow night as well.



I spoke with one of the youngest Bull Riders, Thor Hoefer II on what to expect. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/jkW33G7WIL — Sara Wilson. 💕 (@ReneaReportsTV_) April 8, 2022

Regardless of the distance, Hoefer said people will have a great time and the competitors are ready to ride.

"You have to be able to pull yourself up and expect yourself to win before you even show up."

The competition will be held at Reed Arena and will host 45 bull riders who will compete in two rounds split between Friday and Saturday. In the final championship round, riders will go buck to buck for a chance to win the title of one of the sport's best.

Hoffer encouraged people to come and see the main event. Round one will take place on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m. and round two will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"If you haven't come to bull riding before definitely the only way to understand it is to come show up, and if you have been to one before then I don't need to tell you because you'll already be here."

"Once it's bull riding time, it's bull riding time."