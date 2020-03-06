'You’re my friends, you’re my family:' Salvation Army captains get ready to say farewell

Paul and Analease Ryerson's have been the captains of the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army since June 2016.

BRYAN, Texas — Captains Paul and Analease Ryerson of the B/CS Salvation Army are getting ready to move away and say their goodbyes to the Brazos Valley. Paul Ryerson was invited to give a farewell address by the Bryan Rotary Club at a meeting Wednesday.

“I kind of don’t want to leave," said Ryerson when he addressed the club. "You’re my friends, you’re my family.”

The Ryerson's have been the captains of the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army since June 2016. Their service does not stop in the Brazos Valley, they will be heading to Lawrenceville, GA and be its community’s new Salvation Army leaders.

Their final day of service in B/CS will be June 21.

“When I put on this uniform every day it is because I believe that there are people here that need the [Salvation] Army and those who support the [Salvation] Army and I’m the lucky guy to be in middle,” Ryerson said.

The community of Bryan-College Station is grateful to have the pleasure of meeting Ryerson.

“He is such a fantastic leader," said Joan Quintana, the 2019-2020 Bryan Rotary Club president. "In addition to the tangible amount of service he’s provided to people in need, the intangible is that he is so inspiring.”

There a few things Ryerson has learned from his time in Aggieland, like greeting people with either 'Howdy' or 'Gig 'Em,' but Ryerson will also always remember how giving the Brazos Valley is.

"What I’m taking away is the image of a generous community," Ryerson said. "I can takeaway when a community genuinely cares about one another, I now know what that looks like.”

Ryerson wants to remind people after he and his family move, the B/CS Salvation Army will still be around. The staff that works there will still be around. Ryerson said Bryan-College Station is lucky to have that staff working in their community.

“They are passionate, compassionate, brave and uplifting people that work there," Ryerson said. "[They are] my people who I love."