Youth-based non-profit hosting first ever cookoff to help kids dream big

The Brazos Valley Veterans Post and Dream Big While Young are teaming up to host a cookoff and fundraiser for local youth.

BRYAN, Texas — A non-profit called Dream Big While Young is hosting its first-ever youth BBQ-off and fundraiser this month, which they hope becomes an annual staple in the community.

Dream Big While Young is a youth organization that empowers youth to embrace their dreams, develop life skills and cultivate a positive impact on their communities.

On July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the VFW Post 4629 in Bryan, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Dream Big While Young chose to partner with the Brazos County VFW post to further bring the community together.

While Texas native and non-profit leader Gregory Johnson is the brain child behind DWY, co-coordinator Karen Paschal looks forward to bringing the community together to help kids dream big.

Paschal stands by the phrase 'if you can believe it, you truly can achieve it,' as she calls on the community to be apart of the event. Whether you are a vendor or volunteer, they are looking for you.

"We're just here to support and do whatever we can to help our kids dream and do better," said Paschal. Despite the VFW being dedicated to servicing veterans, Quartermaster Joanette Carter shared how children are still the future.

"Our mission is veterans but it's our community as well," said Carter.

Paschal is asking the community to reach out if they'd like to be apart of inspiring the youth, starting with this event.