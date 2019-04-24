BRYAN, Texas — Freshman Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Houston) spoke to Brazos County republican donors at the Ice House on Main in Downtown Bryan. Crenshaw was introduced by local Congressman Bill Flores (R-Bryan).

Speaking to a room of local republicans, Crenshaw said he was using his remarks as a dry-run for an upcoming speech at a Houston college, in which he plans on rebuking socialism.

Rep Dan Crenshaw speaking to Brazos County GOP in Downtown Bryan

KAGS

"The Green New Deal is not about climate change, its really not," Crenshaw said, adding that the congressional Democrat-led proposal omits nuclear energy. "Its about socialist takeover."

Crenshaw added that politicians who advance socialist ideas mislead the public on the role government can and should take. As many republicans do, the congressman touted individual and personal responsibility.

"[In income] inequality, there's no goal. There's no stated goal," Crenshaw said. "The well-intentioned liberal who wants to narrow that gap between the rich and the poor...where does it end?"

Crenshaw was elected to the House in this most recent 2018 Midterm Election. While he won, Republicans lost the House of Representatives.

"How we failed to sell tax cuts I don’t know," said Crenshaw, seemingly referring to Trump Administration Tax Cuts in the 2018 race. "Some of the highest job increases we’ve seen especially in Texas because these policies work. And we’re not really selling them well."

The congressman and former Navy Seal has earned a national profile as one of the most vocal freshman republicans and for his brief clash with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after the comedian mocked Crenshaw's eye patch. Crenshaw lost his right eye serving in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.