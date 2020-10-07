Corpus Christi officials report the COVID-19 related death of a six-week-old infant

According to officials, the infant boy is the first child to die of the coronavirus in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City councilman, Ben Molina, announced via social media that the Health District received notice of a COVID-19 related death of a six-week-old infant.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family," stated City councilman, Ben Molina in the Facebook post on Friday, July 10, at approximately 10:14 a.m.

"The patient was a male under 6 months of age. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons," city officials stated.

Health officials urge the public to ramp up personal safety measures as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly spread throughout the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.

These public health strategies must be followed to reduce the spread of the virus, according to officials:

● Stay at home if you are sick.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.