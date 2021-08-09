Rosebud-Lott cross country coach on administrative leave after teen killed during morning run

Officials said the 15-year-old was running on a road district leaders previously asked coaches not to use.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated this was a hit-and-run. The driver involved stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The superintendent of the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District told 6 News that a Rosebud-Lott High School cross country runner who died Monday morning after being hit by an SUV was running on a road the school district previously asked coaches not to use.

The cross country coach is now on administrative leave, pending an investigation into the death, Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old boy, identified as Bryce Fikes, was hit and killed while running in the town of Travis around 7:45 a.m.

Fikes was struck by a GMC Acadia going east at FM 431 and CR 343 near Rosebud-Lott High School, the sheriff's office said.

Coaches from the school tried to resuscitate the teen but were unsuccessful.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy of incredible sorrow. Bryce was beloved as a friend and athlete at the high school, but most of all, as a wonderful son to the Fikes family.” Rosebrock said in a statement. “The Fikes family is indeed our family. The loss of Bryce is devastating to this school district and to the community as a whole. Our heartfelt prayers reside with the Fikes family as we mourn this incredible young man.”

Rosebrock said the district's counselors will be available to those who may be affected by this incident.

The Texas Department of Public safety was handling the investigation. A spokesman said the driver of the SUV stopped and was cooperating.